Urban Movie Channel, a subscription-based streaming service created by Robert L. Johnson, is teaming with Insecure star Jay Ellis to premiere his latest project Hard Medicine, a web comedy series produced by Ellis and producing partner Paula Bryant-Ellis. Created by Melissa Eno Effa, the eight-episode project centers on a quirky medical doctor of a low-income health clinic who must maneuver between demanding corporate heads, outlandish patients and her wacky but loyal staff — all in an effort to keep the community’s haven of health care afloat. Effa stars along with Nicole Slaughter, Celest Turner, Jeff Hunt and Ashley Narvaez. The series will be available to stream August 16 on UMC.

Alexandra Genova

YouTube star and stand-up comic Chris Fleming, best known for his web series Gayle, on which he portrays suburban alpha mom Gayle Waters-Waters, has signed with Avalon Management for representation. Most recently, he toured nationally with his hourlong stand-up show, Showpig, and has appeared on such shows The Doctors and Tosh.0. His YouTube channel has more than 160K subscribers.