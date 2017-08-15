Less than a month after its release, new Netflix crime drama series Ozark, starring, directed and executive produced by Jason Bateman, has been renewed for a 10-episode second season.

Created/executive produced by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and written/executive produced by Chris Mundy, Ozark revolves around financial planner Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) and their family’s sudden relocation from the suburbs of Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

Ozark, produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films and MRC, which is behind Netflix’s first original drama series, House Of Cards, joins several other 2017 Netflix series that have been renewed, including 13 Reasons Why, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Marvel’s Iron Fist, One Day At a Time, Santa Clarita Diet, Dear White People and GLOW. Only two so far, Girlboss and Gypsy, did not make it to a second season.

Bateman also stars in comedy Arrested Development, whose revival also has been picked up for a second season by Netflix.