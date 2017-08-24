Amy Oscar winners James Gay-Rees and Asif Kapadia are executive producing a new BBC One documentary series about the 1993 murder of 18-year-old black student, Stephen Lawrence, by a group of white teenage boys. On the 25th anniversary of the murder, the three-part series will look at the events of the past quarter century in what was one of the longest, most complex and mishandled murder investigations in Metropolitan Police history, allowing the suspected killers to evade justice for almost 20 years. James Rogan is directing the On the Corner Films production.

Lawrence was murdered while waiting for a bus on April 22, 1993. One of the highest-profile racial killings in UK history, it led to changes in attitudes on racism and the police, and to the law and police practice. Double jeopardy laws were partially repealed as a result.

Baroness Lawrence says today, “My son Stephen was brutally taken from my family nearly 25 years ago. This documentary will be the definitive narrative of the events of the past quarter of a century – a full, frank and comprehensive drawing together of the story that has shaped the lives of both my family and myself since that fateful April night.

But in addition to that, it is my story — that of a parent’s loss of a child, a sibling taken in unimaginable circumstances from his brother and sister and our family’s fight for justice against the odds and the system that we always believed was there to help and protect us all without the evil of racism.”

The series will also be Lawrence’s “final public word on the events.”

For the first time, BBC One will look at every aspect of the case including the subsequent inquiries, pulling it into one complete timeline and asking the same relevant questions of a contemporary Britain.