Snarking that Clapper, who had questioned Trump’s fitness for office in the wake of his response to the violence in Charlottsville, “is now an authority on Donald Trump,” POTUS added, “Will he show you his beautiful letter to me?”

Clapper told CNN’s Jake Tapper he can’t show the letter, because he did not keep a copy. But, he explained, the night before the presidential election he hand-wrote “almost identical short notes to each of the two candidates to accompany the first brief as President-elect; only one actually got deployed — the one to him.”

The undelivered note to Hillary Clinton “congratulated her on her victory and said the intelligence community stood by to serve her with the best intelligence it could muster,” Tapper reported, noting the letter to Trump “said the same thing.”