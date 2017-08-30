EXCLUSIVE: Hyde Park Entertainment has picked up Lee Batchler and Janet Scott Batchler’s spec script Jack & Dick, which charts the fascinating true story of the little-known friendship between political rivals John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, from their early years as Senators to the race for the Presidency, leading up to the historic 1960’s televised debate.

A director will soon be announced for the project which is in the spirit of the Oscar-nominated film Frost/Nixon, with production scheduled for the first quarter of next year.

The Batchlers writing credits include Pompeii and Batman Forever along with projects for Walt Disney Pictures, Dreamworks, and Warner Brothers. They

are repped by producer and manager Alan Gasmer (Fahrenheit 451) who brought the project to Hyde Park and will produce with Hyde Park Entertainment chief Ashok Amritraj.

“We are excited by the Batchlers’ original and unique take on the Kennedy/Nixon story. The screenplay fits Hyde Park’s goal of acquiring prestigious and interesting material along with generating more internal development,” said Amritraj.

Hyde Park continues its long-term feature film financing partnership with ImageNation Abu Dhabi. The next film fully financed by Hyde Park – ImageNation is

Prey, a co-production with Blumhouse Productions, produced by Amritraj and Jason Blum. The film is currently in post-production.

Hyde Park International recently announced The Seagull starring Saoirse Ronanand Annette Bening, based on Chekhov’s time-honored play and Alex Pettyfer’s

directorial debut Back Roads starring Jennifer Morrison, Alex Pettyfer, and Juliette Lewis from a script by Adrian Lyne, both of which will be presented to buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival.