The Television Academy will present its 2017 Governors Award to ITVS, documentary film funder, co-producer and distributor for public media, during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on September 9.

The Governors Award honors an individual or organizational achievement in the television arts and sciences that is exceptional and universal in nature and goes beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition.

“ITVS cultivates projects that provide thought-provoking, innovative content from an enormously diverse group of creators,” said Michael A. Levine, Chair of the Governors Award Committee. “We are proud to present the Governors Award to an organization that supports pioneering television and inclusion both on screen and behind the scenes.”

Best known for praised programs showcased in PBS’ nonfiction series Independent Lens, POV, Frontline, American Masters and American Experience, ITVS has introduced audiences to the works of many creative voices including Marlon Riggs, Lourdes Portillo and Barry Jenkins. ITVS and the programs it funds are winners of many programming and marketing awards including the Emmy, Peabody, DuPont, Telly and ProMax honors.

Founded in San Francisco in 1988, ITVS has incubated, funded, co-produced and presented more than 1,300 documentaries for television created by independent filmmakers. The organization encourages programming that takes creative risks, tackles complex issues and expresses distinctive points of view. Nearly 70 percent of the organization’s funds go to producers of color, 50 percent to women.

Previous recipients of the Governors Award include last year’s honoree American Idol; A+E Networks; William S. Paley; Hallmark Cards Inc.; Masterpiece Theater; Comic Relief; the ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC networks for America: A Tribute To Heroes; and the “It Gets Better” Project.