ITV is looking to expand into the theme park business and has unveiled plans to build a mini theme park in London. According to the Evening Standard, the commercial broadcaster has said that it is looking for a site in the UK capital city that would give visitors a chance to “experience” its programs, such as Downton Abbey, The Voice and Broadchurch, rather than just watch them at home.

ITV

“As part of our business we have a team which operates experiential events around our programmes, including the Emmerdale Studio Experience and This Morning Live, and are always looking at new ways to expand this and bring in new program brands,” an ITV spokesperson said. The Emmerdale Studio Experience includes an 80-minute tour of the soap set in Leeds as well as a walking tour of the outdoor set.

A brochure on the proposed London theme park, titled “A Place for Drama to Live in London,” shows plans for a 100-seat auditorium for “immersive cinematic presentations” and a restaurant. Visitors would be able to look at sets, costumes and artifacts from certain programs. Plans are said to be at an early stage with a target launch for 2018.

NBC Universal International Studios and Imagine Exhibitions have recently launched Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, a fully immersive experience that takes visitors inside the global TV phenomenon. The multi-year international tour kicked off in June in Singapore and is set to travel throughout the U.S. in 2018 and beyond.