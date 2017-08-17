New Line/Warner Bros.’ It came on tracking in a very strong way with predictions that are akin to a summer blockbuster. However, taking into context the fall marketplace and the time of year, analysts are simmering them to on the low end $50M, and on the high end $60M.

Males overall were 24% unaided, 75 total awareness, 57% definite and 17% firsts choice.

Females for It are 26 unaided, 76% total, 50% definite and 18% first choice

Teens males are 24% unaided, 75% total, 66% definite, 24% first choice

“It’s not competing against anything on tracking,” said one distribution bean counter, “That’s why those figures are so high.”

We’ve hinted a few times in our columns that It would open to $50M-plus, however, many have been in the mindset that this movie will overperform ever since Warner Bros. dropped the trailer post CinemaCon with close to 200M in its fist 24 hours, smoking Fate of the Furious. “That indicated New Line had a special film on their hands, that the film struck a cord with audiences.”