EXCLUSIVE: Ismael Cruz Córdova, who had a standout performance as the troubled boxer Hector Campos on Season 4 of Showtime’s Ray Donovan, has been added to the cast of Working Title and Focus Features’ period drama Mary, Queen Of Scots. Josie Rourke is directing from a script by Beau Willimon, with Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie starring. Production is underway in England and Scotland.

The story explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart (Ronan), Queen of France at 16 and widow at 18 who defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne, but Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I. Cordova will play the role of Rizzio, Mary’s confidant.

Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Debra Hayward are producing the project.

Cordova recently wrapped his role as the male lead opposite Gina Rodriguez in the Catherine Hardwicke-helmed remake Miss Bala for Sony and also appeared in Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. He’s repped by Anonymous Content and Peikoff Mahan.