Former Rosewood co-star Lorraine Toussaint is set as a new series regular in the third season of AMC’s hit martial arts drama series Into the Badlands.

Toussaint will play Cressida, a self styled Prophetess and mentor to Pilgrim. She is his spiritual guide, political counsel and chief military strategist.

Toussaint had been in demand since she recently became available following a two-season stint on Fox’s procedural drama Rosewood. She fielded film TV and theater offers, ultimately sellecting Into the Badlands for her next TV series gig.

Into the Badlands received an expanded 16-episode Season 3 order last April for premiere in 2018.

Loosely based on the Chinese tale Journey to the West and set in a land controlled by feudal barons, Into The Badlands tells the story of a ruthless, well-trained warrior named Sunny (Daniel Wu) and a young boy, M.K. (Aramis Knight), who embark on a journey across a dangerous land to find enlightenment.

The series was created by executive producers/showrunners/writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and is executive produced by Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg, along with David Dobkin, Stephen Fung, Michael Taylor and Daniel Wu.

Toussaint played Donna Rosewood on Rosewood. She also recently guest-starred on Shots Fired and appeared in the feature Girls Trip. Toussaint’ll next be seen on the big screen in drama thriller Fast Color opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw. She’s repped by Innovative, Frontline and Del Shaw.