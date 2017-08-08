HBO has renewed comedy series Ballers for a fourth season and Insecure for Season 3.

Created by Stephen Levinson (Boardwalk Empire), Dwayne Johnson-starring Ballers looks at the whirlwind lifestyles and real-life problems of former and current football players. Johnson plays ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players in sun-soaked Miami.

Cast for the current season also includes Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown, Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill.

Levinson also exec produces with Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Evan Reilly, Rob Weiss, Julian Farino, Denis Biggs, Karyn McCarthy.

Created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, Insecure follows the friendship of two black women as they deal with their own real-life flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Lisa Joyce star.

Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry executive produce and Penny also showruns.

Both series returned for their current seasons on Sunday, July 23.

“We’re thrilled that the summer lineup of Ballers and Insecure connected with our viewers out of the gate,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “We’re so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows.”

Rae first tweeted Insecure‘s renewal: