Neon’s comedy-drama Ingrid Goes West by Matt Spicer opened in three theaters to very solid numbers over the weekend. Starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, the Sundance debut grossed $141,216. The film was one of a pack of Specialty releases that debuted Friday, including A24’s Good Time starring Robert Pattinson, which also had a strong start at $137,625 in its initial several runs. IFC Films’ The Trip to Spain, the third installment in a series starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, bowed in three theaters grossing $45,306. Well Go USA launched two titles Friday, A Taxi Driver from Korea, grossing $332K in 41 locations as well as Chinese fantasy-drama Once Upon a Time with a 3-day $256,500. The Only Living Boy in New York with Jeff Bridges came in more slowly with $57,619 in 15 theaters. Reliance’s latest Bollywood debut Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had the highest-grossing limited release of the weekend at over $709K from 176 runs, averaging just over $4K. The Weinstein Company expanded Wind River in its second frame, holding strong with a $14,268 per theater average in 45 locations. Fox Searchlight’s Sundance doc Step jumped to 185 theaters taking in $278K, while self-distributed title Columbus held well in its second weekend with more locations, averaging $6,351.

NEW RELEASES

A Taxi Driver (Well Go USA) NEW [41 Theaters] Weekend $332,000, Average $8,089

Good Time (A24) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $137,625, Average $34,406

Ingrid Goes West (Neon) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $141,216, Average $47,072

Once Upon a Time (Well Go USA) NEW [51 Theaters] Weekend $256,500, Average $5,029

The Only Living Boy In New York (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) NEW [15 Theaters] Weekend $57,619, Average $3,841

The Trip to Spain (IFC Films) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $45,306, Average $15,102

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Reliance) NEW [176 Theaters] Weekend $709,420, Average $4,031

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 2 [7 Theaters] Weekend $44,460, Average $6,351, Cume $86,537

Step (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [185 Theaters] Weekend $278,000, Average $1,503, Cume $478,366

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 2 [45 Theaters] Weekend $642,067, Average $14,268, Cume $870,285

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Brigsby Bear (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [37 Theaters] Weekend $55,621, Average $1,503, Cume $172,677

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (Paramount Pictures/Participant Media) Week 3 [556 Theaters] Weekend $800,000, Average $1,439, Cume $2,296,000

Menashe (A24) Week 3 [47 Theaters] Weekend $197,963, Average $4,212, Cume $421,708

Wolf Warrior 2 (Well Go USA) Week 3 [52 Theaters] Weekend $420,000, Average $8,077, Cume $1,933,327

Landline (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures) Week 4 [135 Theaters] Weekend $130,000, Average $963, Cume $731,201

The Midwife (Music Box Films) Week 4 [40 Theaters] Weekend $48,500, Average $1,213, Cume $333,568

Lady Macbeth (Roadside Attractions) Week 5 [119 Theaters] Weekend $91,585, Average $770, Cume $932,697

City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films) Week 6 [11 Theaters] Weekend $10,230, Average $930, Cume $127,468

A Ghost Story (A24) Week 6 [57 Theaters] Weekend $49,415, Average $867, Cume $1,463,760

The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 7 [60 Theaters] Weekend $61,165, Average $1,019, Cume $1,442,979

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 8 [709 Theaters] Weekend $1,525,000, Average $2,151, Cume $36,468,848

My Journey Through French Cinema (Cohen Media Group) Week 8 [4 Theaters] Weekend $778, Average $389, Cume $52,058

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 9 [23 Theaters] Weekend $33,000, Average $1,435, Cume $471,762

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [162 Theaters] Weekend $171,251, Average $1,057, Cume $2,740,510

Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 10 [40 Theaters] Weekend $25,500, Average $637, Cume $6,986,008

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 10 [42 Theaters] Weekend $24,769, Average $590, Cume $3,968,009

Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 11 [4 Theaters] Weekend $2,127, Average $1,063, Cume $1,279,681

Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 14 [1 Theater] Weekend $1,100, Cume $159,870