Brett Ruttenberg has been promoted to Vice President at Imprint, the bicoastal public relations agency which was launched back in June by longtime publicists and former Baker Winokur Ryder executives Nicole Perna and Melissa Raubvogel. Prior to public relations, Ruttenberg started out as an assistant to talent managers at 3 Arts Entertainment and The Collective. He made the transition to pr in 2007, starting in an assistant post at BWR. He stayed with the company for ten years, working in both talent and corporate communications and earning a director title. Earlier this year Ruttenberg, along with many other colleagues, accompanied Perna and Raubvogel to start Imprint PR, which currently boasts a client roster that includes Amandla Stenberg, Mariah Carey, Storm Reid, Tyrese Gibson, Jaeden Lieberher, Paula Abdul, Susan Kelechi Watson, Laura Marano, Kylie Bunbury, Nia Long, Keean Johnson and Maggie Grace among others.

Movio, a Vista Group International Company for film marketing data analytics, has upped Matthew Liebmann to Global President, Movio Cinema. Previously serving in the position of Senior Vice President, The Americas, Liebmann will now oversee worldwide strategy and operations for Movio’s flagship product, Movio Cinema, as well as focus on further customer expansion in leading and emerging markets. Prior to joining Movio, Liebmann spent much of his 25-year career in cinema exhibition. He launched and directed the guest loyalty program at Hoyts Cinema Australia, worked as an entertainment and media consultant at PwC Australia, and was the founding author of the Australian Entertainment and Media Outlook. In addition, the industry vet served two terms as a director on the Board of Screen Australia, the Australian Federal Government’s key funding body for the Australian screen production industry.