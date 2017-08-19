The 3Pas Studios film How to be a Latin Lover won best picture honors, while USA Networks/Fox TV/Universal Cable Productions’ Queen of the South took home best prime-time television program at the 32nd annual Imagen Awards, held Friday night at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills. The awards honor the positive portrayal and creative excellence of Latinos and Latino cultures on screen.

In film, Miguel Arteta won the best director award for Beatriz at Dinner (Roadside Attractions), while Diego Luna copped best actor – feature film honors for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Lucasfilm/Walt Disney Studios). Best actress – feature film was Salma Hayek for her work in How to be a Latin Lover.

In television, the best prime-time television program was One Day at a Time (Netflix, Sony Pictures Television), while best prime-time program: specials, movies & mini-series was American Crime (ABC, ABC Studios). Guillermo Diaz was named best actor – television his role in Scandal (ABC, Shondaland and ABC Studios), while Justina Machado was best actress – television for One Day at a Time (Netflix, Sony Pictures Television).

The Imagen (Spanish for “image”) Awards were hosted by comedian/actress Aida Rodriguez before more than 600 attendees.

During the program, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his family were given the Imagen Foundation’s President’s Award for their humanitarian and artistic contributions. The event also recognized NBC Entertainment with its Vision Awards, granted for providing opportunities for Latino advancement in the entertainment industry in front of and behind the camera.

“For more than 32 years, the Imagen Foundation has been at the forefront of championing and celebrating inclusion and diversity in the entertainment industry,” said Helen Hernandez, President and Founder of the Imagen Foundation, which presents the Imagen Awards. “It has been an honor to recognize the amazing Latino talent in front and behind the cameras, as well as those who tirelessly work behind the scenes on behalf of all Latinos.”

The Imagen Awards 2017 winners were judged and selected in seventeen categories by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latino community leaders. The Imagen Awards program was established in 1985 from a suggestion by veteran television producer Norman Lear to encourage and recognize the positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. Later, as The Imagen Foundation, it expanded its programs and initiatives to further its mission to serve as a bridge between the Latino community and the entertainment industry in providing access, education, and resources for Latinos in the industry, as well as those seeking careers in entertainment.

The complete list of 2017 Imagen Awards winners in their respective categories:

Best Picture

· How to be a Latin Lover (3Pas Studios)

Best Director

· Miguel Arteta, Beatriz at Dinner (Roadside Attractions)

Best Actor – Feature Film

· Diego Luna, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios)

Best Actress – Feature Film

· Salma Hayek, How to be a Latin Lover (3Pas Studios)

Best Primetime Television Program – Drama

· Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox Television and Universal Cable Productions)

Best Primetime Television Program – Comedy

· One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Best Primetime Program: Specials, Movies, & Mini-Series

· American Crime (ABC; ABC Studios)

Best Actor – Television

· Guillermo Diaz, Scandal (ABC; Shondaland and ABC Studios for ABC)

Best Actress – Television

· Justina Machado, One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor – Television

· Peter Gadiot, Queen of The South (USA Network; Fox Television and Universal Cable Productions)

Best Supporting Actress – Television

· Isabella Gomez, One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Best Young Actor – Television

· Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Best Variety or Reality Show

· Fluffy Breaks Even (Fuse TV; Arsonhouse Entertainment, B-17 Entertainment, Fluffy Shop Studios)

Best Children’s Programming

· Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation)

Best Documentary

· ESPN Features: SC Reportajes “The Heights” (ESPN Deportes (US)/ESPN Dos (Mexico); ESPN)

Best Informational Program

· Gaycation with Ellen Page (Viceland; Vice Media, LLC)

Best On-Air Advertising

· Acura MDX: “Family Home” (Orcí; Caviar)