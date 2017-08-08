I’m Dying Up Here is one of these series that live up to their titles. The dark comedy-drama, set in Los Angeles’ 1970s comedy scene, has struggled to find wide audience, ranking as the lowest-rated Showtime series currently on the air, with very modest linear ratings. But Showtime brass are not giving up on the show, starring Melissa Leo and executive produced by Jim Carrey.

“We’ve hired the core group of writers from last season to spend a few weeks in the (writers) room together to generate some story ideas,” Showtime programming president Gary Levine told Deadline at the network’s TCA party. “We expect them to come back to us at the end of the month with thoughts of where Season 2 could go. With that information we’re going to make a decision.”

I’m Dying Up Here explores L.A.’s famed ‘70s stand-up comedy scene where the careers of legends such as David Letterman, Jay Leno and Richard Pryor flourished, as many comedians bare-knuckled their way for a chance to make it on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show. The series is created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte with Aguilar, Jim Carrey and Christina Wayne for Endemol Shine Studios and Assembly Entertainment serving as EPs. The series is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder.