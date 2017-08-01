IDW Entertainment, the independent content studio that is a division of IDW Media Holdings, has launched the IDW Digital Studio, aimed at content development, production, distribution and engagement with a primary focus on building franchises.

“IDW Digital Studio’s primary objective is to become a global leader in ground breaking, original, on-demand entertainment for the “geek culture” audience across digital media networks,” the company says.

The initiative will utilize existing IDW properties, such as Wynnonna Earp and Locke and Key franchises, as well as its relationships with creative talent and burgeoning media companies to build a content portfolio. Offerings will include episodic video, animation, short form social content, digital comics, interactive content, mobile games, features, live events and daily fan centric content. IDW Digital Studio will also tap into the fan base of 18-49-year-olds, already familiar with the IDW media brands.

“People are consuming media differently and have very diverse expectations for their entertainment experiences than they did just a few years ago, explained IDW Entertainment President David Ozer. “With IDW Digital Studios, we believe we can deliver an entertainment experience that speaks to today’s sophisticated audiences, introduces truly fresh and creative talent and concepts to the marketplace and then makes that resulting content available on the platforms that make the most sense for that content.”

In addition to content creation and integrated fan centric franchise marketing, the initiative is focused on establishing long-term digital network arrangements, allowing for distribution of its content and services across both traditional digital platforms and emerging digital network channels.