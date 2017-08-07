Although she is winding down her legendary career at Univision, news anchor Maria Elena Salinas has been given another season for her ID news magazine show, The Real Story.

The Discovery-owned network said the second season of The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas will premiere in 2018. The series, produced by Scott Sternberg Productions and Lucky 8 TV, revisits notorious crimes with new interviews, archival materials and recreations aimed at revealing what the original news coverage missed.

Salinas, a 36-year TV news veteran, has won Peabody, Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards for her work. Earlier this summer, she announced she would be leaving Univision’s nightly newscast at the end of this year.

“Maria Elena’s passionate investigative reporting in The Real Story, which viewers see especially in cases that interest and affect America’s vast Latino community, has been an important addition to ID’s repertoire of original newsmagazines,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Destination America and American Heroes Channel. “As Maria Elena looks ahead to the next chapter in her career, we are thrilled that she’ll continue to have a home in primetime on ID.”