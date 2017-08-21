Production has begun on Season 2 of AT&T Audience Network’s drama series Ice, with five new cast members and returning stars Cam Gigandet, Jeremy Sisto, Ray Winstone, Audrey Marie Anderson and Judith Shekoni.

Joining Season 2 is Jocelyn Hudon (The Strain) as a new series regular playing Willow Green. She replaces Chloe East who could not return for Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts. Also set for recurring roles are Ashley Thomas (24: Legacy) as Malcolm Rose, Laura Vandervoort (Smallville) as Tessa Pryor, Amy Madigan (Gone Baby Gone) as Diane Pierce and D.B. Sweeney (Life As We Know It) as Jeff Reardon.

Filming is underway in Vancouver on the first five episodes of the Entertainment One-produced series, then will move to South Africa for another five episodes in late September. New showrunner Ed Bernero (Criminal Minds) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.

Ice follows the Green family as they plunge into the underbelly of the Los Angeles diamond trade.

This season, with Green & Green gone, and both their finances and their reputations in tatters, Jake (Gigandet) and Freddy (Sisto) must find a way to rebuild – and to redeem themselves. The discovery of a magnificent rough diamond could put the Green brothers back on top. But when Jake forces Freddy to tap into his inner demons in order to cut the stone, a chasm begins to form between the brothers Meanwhile, the death of a loved one drives Lady Rah (Shekoni) to wage war on the diamond industry – from the inside. Ostracized from the family last season, Cam (Winstone) vows to bring down Jake and Freddy, permanently – no matter what the cost. He reverts back to his East London roots, and joins forces with his estranged son Malcolm (Thomas). Ava (Anderson) also is determined to forge her own way in the diamond industry, and provide a better life for her daughter and herself, even if it means making a deal with the one person she swore she’d never ask for help… her own mother (Madigan). Willow (Hudon) gets to know the grandmother she’s been estranged from and develops her first romantic interest, with surprising consequences.

Hudon recurs on The Strain and will next be seen in 21 Thunder, a drama on CBC centering around pro-soccer. She’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, More/Medavoy Management, and Ambition Talent.

Vandervoort, known for her roles in series such as Smallville, Bitten and Supergirl, will next been seen in a starring role in Jigsaw the latest installment in the Saw franchise. She’s repped by Industry Entertainment and Noble Caplan Abrams.

eOne produces in association with AT&T and also controls international rights to the series.