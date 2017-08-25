As if the summer box office couldn’t get any more catastrophic. After registering the lowest grossing amount of tickets sales for 2017 last weekend with $95.9M, the box office is looking at a blow of -5% as the Texas southeast coast braces for Hurricane Harvey. But that’s not all.

Already, distribution executives are expecting Saturday’s business to slow down another -5% due to the Floyd Mayweather, Jr-Conor McGregor Showtime PPV boxing match.

“Half of Texas is going to be wiped out,” said one distribution chief about the category 3 hurricane which hits landfall tonight.

Heavy rain, flooding and strong winds could leave a big part of South Texas “uninhabitable for weeks or months,” according to the National Weather Service in Houston. There’s a flash flood watch in effect for Corpus Christi, Riviera, Port O’Connor area with tornado risks. Power outages are expected in Houston and San Antonio. Harvey is expected to be the strongest landfall in the Texas Coastal Bend since the infamous Category 3 Hurricane Celia hammered the Corpus Christi area in August 1970 with wind gusts up to 161 mph. That storm damaged close to 90% of the city’s businesses and 70% of its residences. 2005’s Hurricane Katrina left 1,800 dead.

With several counties calling for residents to evacuate, we’re already hearing the following movie theaters are closed until further notice:

In Corpus Christi the AMC Stadium 16, CMK Century 16, CSV Cinergy 8, CSV Movies 4 as well as CMK Movies 12, Texas City; CMK Cinemark 12, Victoria; and AMC Brazos 14, Lake Jackson; and Schuman’s Movie Bowl Grille, Bay City, TX.

Currently summer 2017 for the period of May 5-Aug. 20 is down 13% with $3.59 billion versus the same period a year ago which totaled $4.1B. Each of the last five down weekends per ComScore has contributed to the annual B.O. being a 1% behind 2016. The 2017 B.O. for the span of Jan. 1-Aug. 20 counts 7.35B, -5% the same date range a year ago