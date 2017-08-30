As Texas recovers during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has imposed a curfew to keep residents safe and to “prevent potential criminal acts.” In a series of tweets, Turner mentioned how a curfew was made in 2008 during Hurricane Ike to prevent burglaries and looting.

Imposing curfew from 10 pm to 5 am to stop any property crimes against evacuated homes in city limits. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 29, 2017

Originally set for 10 PM CST, Turner delayed the curfew to midnight to allow volunteers and others to do their “great work.” The curfew exempts volunteers, those seeking shelter, first responders, and those going to and from work. The curfew will continue through 5 AM CST Wednesday.

He then tweeted out encouraging words to Houstonians who have been enduring the storm saying, “Houston is a caring city that fosters cooperation, neighbors looking out for neighbors, and pulling together to face our shared challenge.”

Houston is a caring city that fosters cooperation, neighbors looking out for neighbors, and pulling together to face our shared challenge. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 30, 2017

According to NOAA’s National Weather Hurricane Harvey, now Tropical Storm Harvey has passed the 50-inch measured single-storm rainfall record for the continental U.S. The country’s all-time tropical cyclone rainfall record was least 52 inches during tropical cyclone Hiki in Kauai, Hawaii in 1950. NOAA says that it is still possible for Harvey to exceed that record. However, this total is higher than the previous Texas record of 48 inches set during tropical cyclone Amelia in 1978.

Now in its sixth day, Harvey is headed in a north-northeast direction from Texas. Harvey is expected to produce additional rainfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches to the north and east of Houston from far east Texas into southwestern Louisiana Travel to these areas is not encouraged.