President Trump finally weighed in on Twitter about Hurricane Harvey, about four hours after getting torched when his regular Friday morning Tweet storm was noticeably lacking any reference to the hurricane as he instead focused on praising himself and punching at perceived foes, including the media and GOP Senator Bob Corker.

While Trump slapped himself on the back for having “done more in just 7 months than the Trump A. Bills passed, regulations killed, border, military, ISIS, SC!”, The National Hurricane Center was warning that Harvey was “dangerously approaching the Texas Coast” and was expected to bring “life-threatening” storm-surge flooding by end of the day, leaving swaths of South Texas “uninhabitable for weeks or months,” the weather service said using the strongest language it has used since 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which left more than 1.8K dead.

Trump’s disconnect was so alarming Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted to “@realDonaldTrump #hurricane keep on top of hurricane Harvey dont mke same mistake Pres Bush made w Katrina.”

Trump left it to First Lady Melania Trump to play Adult to his Little Boy:

For those living near the path of #HurricaneHarvey stay safe! Thoughts & prayers of an entire country are with you. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 25, 2017

Four hours later, Trump tweeted: