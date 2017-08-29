EDITOR’S NOTE: We’ll be updating as more media industry donations come in, so refresh for the latest.

UPDATE, 8:33 AM: Hearst has announced it is donating $1 million to the Greater Houston Red Cross to aid in Harvey rescue and recovery efforts and will match employee donations up to an additional $1 million.

“As we all watch the devastation being visited on the Gulf Coast and in particular Houston, home to our largest newspaper and more than 800 Hearst colleagues, I want to let you know that our colleagues and their families are safe and unharmed,” Hearst President & CEO Steven R. Swartz wrote in a note to colleagues. “Some have suffered flood damage to their homes and the disruption of vital services, and our local management is working with us to help meet their needs.”

PREVIOUS,7:27 AM: The Walt Disney Company and its owned ABC station KTRK in Houston have committed $1 million cash to the American Red Cross in support of recovery efforts for communities affected by Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey.

In addition on Thursday, August 31, Disney|ABC Television Group will host a Day of Giving to benefit those impacted by the storm. Starting in the morning with ABC local affiliates and Good Morning America, and throughout the day on ABC, Freeform, Radio Disney and across all DATG social platforms, there will be a “call to action” to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars going to benefit those most affected.

In addition, the Walt Disney Company will match eligible Disney employee donations to the American Red Cross and other qualified organizations involved in the Harvey relief effort.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the devastating path of this historic storm,” said chairman and CEO Bob Iger. “It’s hard to fully appreciate the impact, in part because it isn’t over yet. But we know thousands of people have lost everything and now face the daunting challenge of putting their lives and communities back together, and we’re using our unique resources and reach to help those in need.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are headed to Texas today to survey the storm damage.