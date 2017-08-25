Cable and broadcast news networks are marshaling forces to cover Hurricane Harvey as the now Category 3 storm approaches the Gulf Coast of Texas and western Louisiana. Outer bands of the hurricane are already touching coastal Texas cities, with the National Weather Service warning of “life-threatening” storm-surge flooding by end of the day, which could leave swaths of South Texas “uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

It was the strongest language the NWS has used since 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which left more than 1,800 dead.

Texas Gov. Paul Abbott is pleading with citizens to heed evacuation orders (Corpus Christi is already under mandatory evacuation and curfews). On The Weather Channel’s wall-to-wall coverage, correspondents along the coast are getting harder and harder to see as the rains and winds pick up.

Hurricane Harvey on Friday morning Associated Press

Some areas are expected to get up to 2 feet of rain as the storm is expected to hover over the region through the weekend. The storm surge is predicted to reach as high as 13 feet which is expected to cause widespread flooding.

As of last night, local stores’ shelves were emptied of water and supplies and gas station lines were long, and businesses were boarding up windows. Events were also impacted: Coldplay said today it was postponing tonight’s scheduled concert at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Astros (the Astros are in Anaheim for a weekend series with the Angels). Mary J. Blige also postponed her scheduled Friday concert in Sugar Land, TX, which has been moved to September 19.

Houston’s NFL team the Texans is playing at New Orleans on Saturday — that city is also preparing for the storm as its pumps and levies are still not at full strength after Katrina 12 years ago.

Here’s how the the networks are planning coverage for now, with the cable news networks planning round-the-clock coverage (update for latest):

ABC

ABC News will broadcast a special edition of World News Tonight anchored by David Muir at 6:30 PM ET tonight, followed by a live special edition of Nightline at 12:35 AM ET as the storm makes landfall. ABC News will air a Special Report at 2 AM ET anchored by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang in New York. Following the special report, Nightline will return live PT with ongoing coverage from Chang and meteorologist Kait Parker. GMA picks up coverage with coverage Saturday at 5 AM PT and a special edition begins at 7 AM ET with anchors Dan Harris and Amy Robach and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee.

NBC & MSNBC

NBC News plans special reports on Hurricane Harvey tonight and tomorrow starting tonight at 8:50 PM ET, with coverage to air this weekend on Today and Nightly News and Meet The Press With Chuck Todd on Sunday.NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz will be reporting from Galveston, TX on NBC News’ Snapchat show Stay Tuned.

MSNBC will be in live coverage through 11 PM ET Saturday, with meteorologist Bill Karins reporting. on the hurricane’s latest path. City Assignments: Gabe Gutierrez, Maya Rodriguez, Catie Beck, Dr. John Torres (Corpus Christi); Kerry Sanders (Port Lavaca); Joe Fryer (Galveston); Jacob Rascon and Stephanie Gosk (Houston).

CNN

Full coverage with meteorologist Chad Myers in Atlanta. City assignments: Nick Valencia, Martin Savidge (Corpus Christi); Polo Sandoval, Derek Van Dam (San Antonio); Ed Lavandera (Galveston); Rosa Flores (Houston).

Fox News

Fox News Channel’s Happening Now co-anchor Jon Scott will anchor live coverage from 11 PM-1 AM ET with meteorologists Janice Dean and Rick Reichmuth contributing from New York. Fox & Friends Weekend will begin an hour early at 5 AM ET. City Assignments: Steve Harrigan, Rob Schmitt (Corpus Christi); Casey Stegall (Gavelston); Matt Finn (Texas coast).