To celebrate World Humanitarian Day, renowned artist Ai Weiwei is debuting the trailer from his forthcoming documentary on the planet’s staggering refugee crisis and its impact.

Human Flow captures an eventful year in 23 countries, following a chain of human stories that stretches across the globe. The desperate search of people from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, France, Greece, Germany, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Mexico and Turkey for safety, shelter, and justice is captured. Refugee camps, ocean crossings and barbed-wire borders are all part of their story of courage, endurance. and adaptation. Ultimately, the unassailable human spirit is captured, leaving one question: Will our global society emerge from fear, isolation, and self-interest and choose a path of openness, freedom, and respect for humanity?

Amazon Studios and Participant Media present the film in association with AC Films, with direction by Ai Weiwei. Human Flow is produced by Ai Weiwei, Chin-Chin Yap, and Heino Deckert, and executive produced by Andrew Cohen of AC Films, with Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann of Participant Media. The film is anticipated for Oct. 13 release in select theaters in the US, followed by an early 2018 bow in the UK and Ireland.