Hulu has formally greenlighted All Night (fka Grad Night), a 10-episode half-hour comedy series from AwesomenessTV for premiere in 2018. The project had already been casting, and production began earlier this month.

Created by Jason Ubaldi and directed by Brian Dannelly (Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce), All Night centers around an overnight, lock-in graduation party in which a group of new grads will do whatever it takes to make their remaining high school dreams come true. Ubaldi and Dannelly executive produce with Shelley Zimmerman, Jordan Levin, Brett Bouttier and Joe Davola. Ali Schouten is supervising producer.

The large ensemble cast features Chris Avila as Stymie, Brec Bassinger as Roni, Chanel Celaya as Stefania, Ty Doran (American Crime) as Bryce, Teala Dunn as Alexis, Allie Grant as Melinda, Caleb Ray as Jonas, Eva Gutowski as Lyssee, Tetona Jackson as Cassie, Gus Kamp as Gerald, Tom Maden as Nino, Jenn McAllister as Deanna, Austin North as Oz, Tequan Richmond as Christian, Chester Rushing as Cody, Jake Short as Fig, Chance Sutton as Drunk Bernie, and Noureen DeWulf (Anger Management) as Mrs. Lewis, Kate Flannery as Principal Saperstein, and Dawan Owens as Coach Lewis.

All Night is the second Hulu original series from AwesomenessTV, which both share a corporate parent/co-parent, NBCUniversal. It joins Freakish, whose second season debuts Oct. 18.

Doran is repped by Moving Pictures Artists. DeWulf is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Alan Siegel Entertainment and attorney Gregg Gellman.