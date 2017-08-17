The Hollywood Radio and Television Society has appointed four new board members to its information and networking forum. Dan Erlij of UTA, Pearlena Igbokwe of Universal TV, Chris Selak of Lionsgate and Chris von Goetz of ICM Partners will serve through 2017-2019. The announcement came from organization president Eric Schrier of FX Networks and HRTS executive director Dave Ferrara.

Erlij is a senior partner and longtime agent in the Television Literary Department at UTA, where he represents creators, showrunners and writer-producers. Igbokwe was named president of Universal TV in June 2016 and oversees the creative programming including comedies Superstore and The Good Place. Selak oversees creative development and programming for all scripted projects worldwide as EVP at Lionsgate, helping lead Orange Is The New Black and Dear White People among other shows. Von Goetz is a founding partner and senior television literary agent at ICM Partners repping creators, showrunners, writers and producers.

Current HRTS membership is comprised of more than 50 corporate members and more than 1,400 individual members, representing nearly 230 companies.