The NFL today canceled Thursday’s preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, with the priority in south Texas still the unprecedented flooding following Hurricane Harvey. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo said the game was scrapped so Texans players can get back to Houston to be with their families and help with relief efforts.

The game had been scheduled to play at Houston’s NRG Stadium, which so far has been spared damage from the massive storm and its aftermath. The Texans had been practicing at Dallas’ facility in Frisco this week, and the game was briefly moved to the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington before it was scrapped.

From #Cowboys for Thursday: “Fans who already purchased tickets may get them refunded. Otherwise, that $ will still go toward storm relief.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017

It is the last week of the NFL preseason schedule, with the regular season kicking off September 7. The Texans’ season starts with a home game September 10 against Jacksonville. No word yet on whether that game would be moved. The New Orleans Saints preseason game Thursday at home against Carolina is still on.

Hurricane Harvey made on the Texas Gulf Coast on Friday night and has dropped record rains in the region. The National Weather Service today said the storm is moving to the northeast, and 5 to 6 inches of rain in western Tennessee is expected. Flood watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee.