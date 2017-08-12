Although President Donald Trump has not yet tweeted about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, the situation is already capturing the attention of Hollywood and New York’s entertainment and news communities.
“Let’s be clear,” tweeted director Rob Reiner. “The hatred we’re seeing in Virginia lies at the feet of Donald Trump. Stoked during the campaign, his silence condones this.” An obviously furious Seth Rogan posted an epithet-filled slam against “nazi motherf*ckers.”
First Lady Melania Trump has condemned the violence:
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said his city stands against “hate & supremacy.”
Deadline will update this story as reactions come in.
No Comments