Although President Donald Trump has not yet tweeted about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, the situation is already capturing the attention of Hollywood and New York’s entertainment and news communities.

“Let’s be clear,” tweeted director Rob Reiner. “The hatred we’re seeing in Virginia lies at the feet of Donald Trump. Stoked during the campaign, his silence condones this.” An obviously furious Seth Rogan posted an epithet-filled slam against “nazi motherf*ckers.”

First Lady Melania Trump has condemned the violence:

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said his city stands against “hate & supremacy.”

The people of LA stand with @MikeSigner and Charlottesville @CvilleCityHall against hate & supremacy. We are one nation, indivisible. EG — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) August 12, 2017

Deadline will update this story as reactions come in.

Cool. When's the Country of emergency? RT @cnnbrk: Gov. declares state of emergency -fights at white nationalists rally in Charlottesville. — Kevin Pollak (@kevinpollak) August 12, 2017

@timkaine please speak out about what's going on in Charlottesville! Help! — J. Smith-Cameron (@j_smithcameron) August 12, 2017

I'm wondering when we will hear from @POTUS about the Unite Right rally and State of Emergency in Charlottesville, VA. 🤔 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 12, 2017

Remember even if POTUS does finally speak out against the events in #Charlottesville he doesn't actually give a shit. Actions, not words. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) August 12, 2017