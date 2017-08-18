Refresh for updates Well, that was fast. Hollywood celebrities reacted so quickly to the ouster of White House strategist Steve Bannon it almost seems they’d been hoping for this moment all along. Because, of course, they had.
From Rosie O’Donnell, who once offered to play Bannon on Saturday Night Live, to Don Cheadle, Bradley Whitford, and Conan O’Brien, the anti-Bannonites celebrated like it was Christmas, Independence Day and Mardi Gras all rolled into one.
“Hey bannon,” tweeted O’Donnell, “shove a tiki torch up ur…” See the full suggestion below, along with other tributes.
Writes David Alan Grier, “WH sources say David Duke has been tapped to replace Steve Bannon!”
And from Mindy Project‘s Ike Barinholtz, a goodbye best read in its original form:
Here are some of the Bannon reactions. Deadline will post more as they arrive.
This is Fake News! Barak Obama was wiretapping Trimp Tower!
And they wonder why box office numbers are down. I hate neo-nazis as much as the next guy. But it’s funny how Hollywood stays silent on an extreme very prolific supremacist group, committing murders every other week. It’s called radical islam. If we could unite around them as we do white supremacists…