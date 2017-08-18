Refresh for updates Well, that was fast. Hollywood celebrities reacted so quickly to the ouster of White House strategist Steve Bannon it almost seems they’d been hoping for this moment all along. Because, of course, they had.

From Rosie O’Donnell, who once offered to play Bannon on Saturday Night Live, to Don Cheadle, Bradley Whitford, and Conan O’Brien, the anti-Bannonites celebrated like it was Christmas, Independence Day and Mardi Gras all rolled into one.

“Hey bannon,” tweeted O’Donnell, “shove a tiki torch up ur…” See the full suggestion below, along with other tributes.

Writes David Alan Grier, “WH sources say David Duke has been tapped to replace Steve Bannon!”

And from Mindy Project‘s Ike Barinholtz, a goodbye best read in its original form:

Bye Steve Bannon you herpes sore in cargo shorts https://t.co/cTrP3RPFna — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) August 18, 2017

Here are some of the Bannon reactions. Deadline will post more as they arrive.

Trump said to Steve Bannon “get out and don’t take the sheets.” — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) August 18, 2017

Goodbye Steve Bannon. HAPPY SHABBAT, you rotten hearted psycho! Hope you find a new heart& Braun, but mostly: Bye Boo Boo, Bye Bye. — jenny slate (@jennyslate) August 18, 2017

hey bannon – shove a tiki torch up ur ass #FIRED — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 18, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: WH sources say David Duke has been tapped to replace Steve Bannon! #NotMyPresident — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) August 18, 2017

Bye, boi! Now we REALLY have keep an eye on you. #BannonUnchained https://t.co/zADTcAmA9o — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 18, 2017

Just in- Steve Bannon wants to spend more time on his Naugahyde couch, swilling bad Scotch out of a styrofoam cup. pic.twitter.com/oqE66hrcl6 — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) August 18, 2017

Conan talks Steve Bannon and more @ https://t.co/eoENMEmNsY pic.twitter.com/StI5XHIxHA — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) August 18, 2017

Steve Bannon out of the White House, will return to his main job of being the Merman in Cabin in the Woods pic.twitter.com/CC3XkQKB1q — James Moran (@jamesmoran) August 18, 2017