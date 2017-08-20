Refresh for updates Hollywood lost one of its greats today, and the tributes arrived with the precision of the The Nutty Professor‘s perfect comic timing. From Brett Ratner and Michael Eisner to one-time co-star Robert De Niro and MDA Telethon sidekick Tony Orlando, Lewis’ friends, colleagues and fans offered their thoughts.

Related
Jerry Lewis Dies: Comedy Legend, Classic Filmmaker Was 91

De Niro, who costarred with Lewis in Martin Scorsese’s brilliant The King of Comedy in 1982, said in a statement: “Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film. And he was a friend. I was fortunate to have seem him a few times over the past couple of years. Even at 91, he didn’t miss a beat… Or a punchline. You’ll be missed.”

Refresh for updates…

 

 

 

 