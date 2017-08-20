Refresh for updates Hollywood lost one of its greats today, and the tributes arrived with the precision of the The Nutty Professor‘s perfect comic timing. From Brett Ratner and Michael Eisner to one-time co-star Robert De Niro and MDA Telethon sidekick Tony Orlando, Lewis’ friends, colleagues and fans offered their thoughts.

De Niro, who costarred with Lewis in Martin Scorsese’s brilliant The King of Comedy in 1982, said in a statement: “Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film. And he was a friend. I was fortunate to have seem him a few times over the past couple of years. Even at 91, he didn’t miss a beat… Or a punchline. You’ll be missed.”

Refresh for updates…

We lost one of the great ones today…possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigan… https://t.co/Baob4Gn29E pic.twitter.com/dmkjsDlPHi — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis, a complicated soul who made the whole world laugh has died. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 20, 2017

I mourn the passing of my friend Jerry Lewis. He was the Friars Club's Abbott and I its Dean. He could always make me laugh. pic.twitter.com/aZ1ZmMM2Y5 — Larry King (@kingsthings) August 20, 2017

The comedian of my youth was Jerry. With Dean Martin the magic was unstoppable. RIP. #JerryLewis https://t.co/30QdM7pllN — Michael Eisner (@Michael_Eisner) August 20, 2017

Man… I'm just floored. Growing up all kids have super heroes… #jerrylewis was mine. Such a… https://t.co/6sLt0EYDdO — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) August 20, 2017

He dedicated his life to making us all laugh & healing the children of the world from the dreaded disease of Muscular Dystrophy. #JerryLewis pic.twitter.com/DIyX0pV1us — Tony Orlando (@TonyOrlando) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a true movie legend and comedy pioneer. Rest in peace — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 20, 2017

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most..https://t.co/R0uLkPOwyU — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

The King of Comedy Jerry Lewis was a tremendous talent and a good friend. Rest In Peace #jerrylewis. You'll be sorely missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/KA0TWrvYir — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) August 20, 2017

I'm so heartbroken that Jerry Lewis passed away. His buddy films w/ Dean Martin are still some of my all-time favorites… — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) August 20, 2017

If I never saw your work in The Bellboy, which you directed in 1 week, my characters on SNL would never have been the same #RIP #JerryLewis pic.twitter.com/LI85dzjiW0 — Chris Kattan (@ChrisKattan) August 20, 2017

#RestInPeace #JerryLewis He was my greatest comedic inspiration. For you film students out there… https://t.co/EZ4rGGM5D1 — Brett Ratner (@BrettRatner) August 20, 2017

Oh NOOOOO!!! Jerry Lewis just died! Another comic legend has left us. Martin&Lewis were the Beatles of comedy! Nobody was EVER bigger! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 20, 2017

To lose @IAmDickGregory & #JerryLewis days apart… My thoughts and prayers to your families, talent like yours can never be equalled! #RIP — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 20, 2017

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017

Sad to read about the passing of Jerry Lewis. We met when we both received honorary degrees from Emerson in '93; how he made me laugh! RIP. pic.twitter.com/fNKcEyXFXK — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 20, 2017

My mentor & friend Jerry Lewis has passed away. A visionary. A pioneer in all forms of entertainment. A charitable human. A father. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017

The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis pic.twitter.com/jNLRPQeS4G — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis! Oy! Another comic legend gone. What an amazing talent and philanthropist. A long, well lived life!#RIPJerryLewis — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis were two of the funniest, most legendary and prolific entertainers of our generation and I bow to their genius. — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) August 20, 2017

RIP jerry lewis… he was always so nice to me – the greatest of all time. — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) August 20, 2017

It was one of the great experiences of my career he was tough but one of a kind #JerryLewis https://t.co/ohGUzlYPYB — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) August 20, 2017

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017

As a child I LIVED for his movies. NOBODY could match his on-screen hilarity! As an adult I learned he was just as funny backstage. #Genius pic.twitter.com/4YuuXpRT0p — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 20, 2017

As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world. Truly. R.I.P. Jerry Lewis. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful… …haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. pic.twitter.com/taPhl1utzO — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis pic.twitter.com/h3ODZgZjAa — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2017