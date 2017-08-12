President Donald Trump’s choice to blame “many sides” for the now-fatal violence in Charlottesville today has drawn outrage and condemnation from Hollywood players, Beltway pundits and even, in a subtler way than some, his old rival Jeb Bush.

In his speech from Bedminster, N.J., the president said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides. On many sides.”

Today’s “United the Right” rally was organized by white nationalists and alt-right groups in opposition to a planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from a University of Virginia’s recently renamed Emancipation Park.

Chris Weitz, Rogue One: A Star Wars story co-screenwriter, tweeted, “Fascists and white supremacists are invoking your name in #Charlottesville. Condemn them clearly.”

Director Max Landis tweeted a series of condemnations and arguments with Trump supporters, including these:

HOW DOES HE KEEP FINDING NEW LOWS 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HOW DOES HE KEEP FINDING NEW LOWS 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HOW DOES HE KEEP FINDING NEW LOWS 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HOW DOES HE KEEP — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 12, 2017

The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani posted these:

"We have swastikas."

"They're not Nazis." "Our country should be white."

"They're not Nazis." "We're actual Nazis."

"They're not Nazis." — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

"On many sides"?!??!?!?!?!!??!??!?!!???!??!?? On. Many. Sides. WHAT?!?!!?? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

Bones creator Hart Hanson:

President Yam will not speak out against the white supremacists who support him and work in his administration. https://t.co/RkhvY3FJCR — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) August 12, 2017

And here is a selection of additional responses:

This is not "many sides". It's White Supremacist Terrorism. The President of the United States does not have the spine to say so. Shameful. https://t.co/AgGohzr5Pr — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 12, 2017

The white supremacists and their bigotry do not represent our great country. All Americans should condemn this vile hatred. #Charlottesville — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) August 12, 2017