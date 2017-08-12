President Donald Trump’s choice to blame “many sides” for the now-fatal violence in Charlottesville today has drawn outrage and condemnation from Hollywood players, Beltway pundits and even, in a subtler way than some, his old rival Jeb Bush.
In his speech from Bedminster, N.J., the president said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides. On many sides.”
Today’s “United the Right” rally was organized by white nationalists and alt-right groups in opposition to a planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from a University of Virginia’s recently renamed Emancipation Park.
Chris Weitz, Rogue One: A Star Wars story co-screenwriter, tweeted, “Fascists and white supremacists are invoking your name in #Charlottesville. Condemn them clearly.”
Director Max Landis tweeted a series of condemnations and arguments with Trump supporters, including these:
The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani posted these:
Bones creator Hart Hanson:
And here is a selection of additional responses:
