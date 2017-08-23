Ahead of tonight’s season 2 finale, E! has ordered a third season of hit series Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.

E!

The series follows Tyler Henry, one of Hollywood’s go-to mediums, as he connects celebrities with their deceased loved ones. In season two, Tyler made connections for Bobby Brown, Nico Tortorella, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and Jaleel White. He also met with Alan Thicke, who later passed away from heart complications just months after the reading where Tyler urged him to get his heart checked.

In tonight’s season finale, Tyler makes connections for Lil’ Kim, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Lance Bass and Dr. Drew.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Entertainment Group company, and Corbett-Stern Productions in association with Mortar Media. Michael Corbett, Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Larry Stern, Cameron Kadison and Sarah Skibitzke serve as executive producers.