Jay Thomas, the comic actor and radio host who died today of cancer, was remembered by his friend, actor Tom Arnold, for “the many inappropriate laughs every time we worked together.”

Arnold was one of the first in the Hollywood community to offer remembrances of the late Cheers and Murphy Brown actor. Another was Diane English, creator of Murphy Brown and its “Jerry Gold” character that won Thomas two Emmy Awards. She wrote, “He was gifted. I would have loved to write another role for him.”

Deadline will add new tweets as they arrive.

I love Jay Thomas. Many unscripted inappropriate laughs everytime we worked together. My thoughts today are with his beloved family. #RIP https://t.co/esTcaRPRZQ — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 24, 2017

RIP Jay Thomas. He was gifted. I would have loved to write another role for him. RIP Jay. Heartbroken to hear this news. One of a kind. — Diane English (@realmurphybrown) August 24, 2017

Had the pleasure of casting and directing Jay Thomas many years ago. He was fantastic, an underrated dramatic actor. And a great guy. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) August 24, 2017

RIP Jay Thomas. A funny man. A good man. 😔 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 24, 2017