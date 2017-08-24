Jay Thomas, the comic actor and radio host who died today of cancer, was remembered by his friend, actor Tom Arnold, for “the many inappropriate laughs every time we worked together.”
Arnold was one of the first in the Hollywood community to offer remembrances of the late Cheers and Murphy Brown actor. Another was Diane English, creator of Murphy Brown and its “Jerry Gold” character that won Thomas two Emmy Awards. She wrote, “He was gifted. I would have loved to write another role for him.”
He was great in Mr. Holland’s Opus.
And throwing footballs at meatballs atop Xmas trees on Letterman.
Always liked him