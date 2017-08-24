The annual Hollywood Film Awards will take place on November 5 this year at the Beverly Hilton, with organizers saying this year proceeds will benefit the Motion Picture Television Fund. The untelevised event hands out awards in several categories, and usually draws a legit throng of cast, creatives and crew of films that are just settling in for the movie awards season.

James Corden has hosted the event the past two years, and dick clark productions is producer.

“MPTF supports over 5,000 entertainment industry families through a variety of services annually and depends on the support of everyone in our community to make these programs and services possible,” said MPTF chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg in a press release today. “The generous support of dick clark productions allows us to further our mission and provide a culture of caring to members of our industry in times of need.”

Announcement of honorees for this year will soon follow.