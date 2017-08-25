George Nolfi’s modern take on Bruce Lee, Birth of the Dragon, started its weekend last night with $200K at 1,350 locations from showtimes starting at 7PM.

The movie is one of three wide entries during the penultimate weekend of summer, and of summer 2017 overall because there aren’t any wide releases over Labor Day. The other two titles being Weinstein Co.’s animated title Leap! and Sony Affirm’s All Saints.

Birth of the Dragon premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and was snapped up by Blumhouse’s BH Tilt micro label and WWE studios. Tracking has the movie opening in the $3M range and it’s aiming at guys 13-54. Pic, which stars Philip NG as Lee, is set against 1960s San Francisco, and takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Bruce Lee and Kung fu master Wong Jack Man – a battle that gave birth to Lee’s legend.

Lionsgate’s action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard was the top movie yesterday with an estimated $1.6M at 3,377 taking its first week to $29.6M. The pic, starring Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds and Avengers’ Samuel L. Jackson is expected to top the box office again in its second weekend with $10M.

On Saturday night, most older men in America will be watching the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and MMA UFC champ Conor McGregor. That PPV event run by Showtime is expected to clear an estimated $500M stateside, $700M worldwide. Many distribution heads believe that the fight, even on an excellent weekend, won’t ding Saturday’s business that much, and history has shown that with the last Mayweather-Pacquaio fight simultaneously making $460M on the first Saturday night in May 2015, on the same weekend when Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron rang up a then second-best domestic weekend opening ever with $191.3M.

Currently summer 2017 for the period of May 5-Aug. 20 is down 13% with $3.59 billion versus the same period a year ago which totaled $4.1B. Each of the last five down weekends per ComScore has contributed to the annual B.O. being a 1% behind 2016. The 2017 B.O. for the span of Jan. 1-Aug. 20 counts 7.35B, -5% the same date range a year ago. Many believe the fall/holiday months will more than make up for summer’s difference with Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, Warner Bros./DC’s Justice League, and Disney’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Warner Bros./New Line will reinvigorate theatrical business on Sept. 8 with their feature adaptation of Stephen King’s It which is tracking to north of $60M.