EXCLUSIVE: In a very competitive situation with multiple networks pursuing, CBS has nabbed History Of Them, a multi-camera/hybrid comedy from One Day At A Time co-creator/executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett. It hails from Sony Pictures TV Studios, where Kellett is under an overall deal, with CBS TV Studios coming on board to co-produce.

Written by Kellett, the semi-autobiographical History Of Them is a multi-cultural (Latinx & White) romantic comedy about how two friends fell in love, narrated by their future daughter, using the couple’s social media from present-day (Instagram/Twitter/Facebook) as a guide.

Kellett executive produces via her Glo Nation banner alongside Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

This marks the first sale for Kellett under the overall deal she inked in June with Sony TV where she serves as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside Mike Royce on the studio’s praised Netflix comedy series One Day At a Time. The reimagining of the classic Normal Lear 1970s sitcom is currently in production on its second season. Kellett pulled from her own life experience in shaping the show about a Cuban-American family — her parents immigrated to America from Cuba during Operation Peter Pan.

There have been two big pilot production commitments so far this broadcast buying season. Both have gone to Sony TV comedy series — History of Them and the Norman Lear/Peter Tolan single-camera Guess Who Died at NBC — on the heels of the studio undergoing executive restructuring with a new leadership, president Jeff Frost and co-presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter. The studio’s comedy department has remained intact with Glenn Adilman at the helm.

History Of Them marks Kellett’s return to CBS and to the hybrid comedy format. She began her writing career as a staff writer on the network’s 20th TV-produced hybrid comedy series How I Met Your Mother, rising to co-producer and earning an ALMA Award for one of her scripts in 2008. She then worked on such series as CBS/Sony TV’s Rules of Engagement, Lifetime’s Devious Maids and the CW’s iZombie before taking on One Day at a Time. Kellett, who started her career as a playwright, is repped by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

For CBS, stepping up to secure History of Them indicates an effort by the network to increase diversity after facing new criticism last month over its slate of new series featuring all-male leads, the majority of them white, coming from creators who are predominantly white and mostly male.