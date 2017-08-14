Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser and Kate Siegel have joined the cast of Netflix’s 10-episode straight-to-series modern re-imagining of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel, The Haunting of Hill House.

They join recently cast Carla Gugino and Michel Huisman in the untitled horror drama series from genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan (Ouija: Origin of Evil, Oculus, Hush), Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV and Paramount TV.

This is a reteaming for the trio with Flanagan. Thomas and Reaser both starred in Ouija: Origin of Evil, Siegel starred in and co-wrote Hush, and both Siegel and Thomas also starred in Gerald’s Game.

The Netflix version of The Haunting of Hill House draws from the original classic ghost story while expanding on the mythology of the Crane family. No character information is being revealed.

Flanagan is writing and directing as well as executive producing alongside his producing partner, Trevor Macy, and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.