EXCLUSIVE: Penelope Mitchell has joined the Neil Marshall-directed reboot Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen from Lionsgate and Millenium Films. The film was written by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, and Aron Coleite.

David Harbour stars as Hellboy who, along with his team of paranormal researchers, try to save the world against medieval sorceress who wants to destroy humankind. Mitchell will play the role of Ganeida, an elder witch who has decided that Nimue’s wrath has gone on for too long and must be stopped.

Larry Gordon, Lloyd Levin and Mike Richardson are producing, along with Campbell Grobman Films’ Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman.

The announcement Mitchell’s casting comes shortly after actor Ed Skrein, who was initially cast in the movie as a Japanese character, made headlines for exiting the project following the whitewashing backlash.

Mitchel was recently cast in Between Worlds opposite Nicolas Cage and previously appeared in producer Darren Aronofsky’s Zipper and the Blumhouse film Curve. She’s repped by APA, and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.