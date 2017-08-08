EXCLUSIVE: Director Neil Marshall has found his Blood Queen. Milla Jovovich is in final talks to join the Marshall-directed reboot of Hellboy, sources said. The plan is for her to join Stranger Things‘ David Harbour (playing the red-skinned creature originated by Ron Perlman in the Guillermo del Toro films), and Ian McShane, who’s also set to play Professor Broom. Aron Coleite is working on the latest draft of a script by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin and Mike Richardson are the producers. Millennium Films and Lionsgate are making the film. Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman are also producing through Campbell Grobman Films.

Jovovich is no stranger to the sci-fi action genre, but she has almost exclusively worn the white hat in the Resident Evil films, The Fifth Element and Ultraviolet. She is repped by CAA and Untitled.

Marshall is now focusing on the reboot after coming off directing the pilot episode of Lost In Space for Netflix, with his producing partner Marc Helwig, who’s an executive producer of Hellboy. Based on the raw visual sensibilities he has shown in the films The Descent, Centurion and Dog Soldiers as well as several memorable Game of Thrones episodes, Marshall has the chops for this R-rated film.