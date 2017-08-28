“Veronica, Heather Chandler is looking for you.”

We’re getting the first look at Paramount Network’s Heathers series, based on the 1988 cult classic film.

The new iteration of Heathers is a pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day, as our heroine Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) deals with a very different but equally vicious group of Heathers. Also starring are James Scully as JD, Melanie Field as Heather Chandler, Brendan Scannell as Heather Duke, and Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara. Original Heathers cast member Shannen Doherty will guest star as a pivotal, unnamed character in the series.

The teaser also reveals a callback to one of the film’s classic lines — “F–k me gently with a chainsaw”. But this is a very different trio taking over Westerburg High.

Heathers premieres on Paramount Network in 2018.

Have a look below.