HBO has put in development an untitled half-hour single-camera comedy about the sneaker culture phenomenon, from NBA star LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Springhill Entertainment. It hails from Warner Bros. TV and stems from SpringHill’s multi-year movie, TV and digital deal with Warner Bros.

Written by Shawn Wines (High Maintenance) and Lemon Andersen (She’s Gotta Have It), the untitled Sneaker Store Project centers on two best friends and their wild employees at an up-and-coming sneaker shop outside L.A., where they take on the insane and obsessive world of sneaker culture. Wines also executive produces with James and Carter. Andersen is co-executive producer.

James and Carter are no strangers to the sneaker world. James was the target of a fierce bidding war amongst shoe brands when he entered the NBA in 2003, eventually choosing Nike. With Carter negotiating, James inked a lifetime partnership with Nike at the end of 2015. The duo also invested in a Miami sneaker store when James played for the Heat and Carter serves on the advisory board of the KITH brand.

The HBO project is looking to expand SpringHill Entertainment’s series portfolio, which includes Starz’s half-hour comedy Survivor’s Remorse, which premieres its fourth season on August 20, and game show The Wall on NBC.

Wines, who just landed a pilot order at Freeform for comedy Now & Then, produced by Kapital Entertainment, is repped by WME, The Radmin Company and Morris, Yorn. Andersen is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.