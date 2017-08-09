As it prepares to send a delegation to the Sarajevo Film Festival, HBO Europe is strengthening its activities in Central Europe. The premium network has appointed Ana Balentovic as Development Executive, HBO Adria, a newly-created role with a remit to identify and develop local talent and projects from Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Macedonia and Montenegro. Balentovic joins the company having led writers’ rooms across South East Europe as Head of Development for talent incubator ContentLAB & Factory, and as a producer on various primetime fiction series at Croatian commercial broadcaster RTL Televizija. Says Antony Root, HBO Europe’s EVP of Original Programming and Production, “Central Europe is rich in storytelling and talent, and having embedded ourselves in the local industries over the past few years we’re looking forward to the next phase of production.” HBO Europe has four successful series from the region returning this fall including Wataha/The Pack (Poland), Umbre/Shadows (Romania), As Po Usi/Head Over Heels (Czech Republic) and In Terapia/In Treatment (Hungary).

Intensifying focus on original programming, and with the opening of its UK Studios outfit, Vice has added to its executive TV and production ranks. Bree Horn has been promoted to SVP, Production, UK, working across the Vice Studios, Vice Digital, i-D and commercial teams to produce short-form, long-form and feature-length content for in-house and third-party acquirers. Horn is moving up from her post as VP, Production. Her credits include a number of successful Vice Digital channel launches; multinational campaigns for Chanel, Adidas and Youtube; and leading the production of Emmy-winning series, Vice on HBO. At Viceland UK, Yonni Usiskin has been promoted to Head of Programming after working as executive producer on such titles as Hate Thy Neighbour, Needles And Pins and Big Night Out.