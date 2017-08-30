HBO will air the short film Tokyo Project, from Girls director Richard Shepard and executive produced by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, on Saturday, October 14 at 10 PM.

The half-hour short, which world premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, features Elisabeth Moss, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Shu Kakizawa, and was written, produced and directed by Shepard. Set in the Japanese capital, Tokyo Project explores a mysterious romance between two strangers as they explore the back alleys, ramen shops and secret sake bars of Tokyo.

“This was a true labor of love,” said Shepard. “Shooting in Tokyo with this perfect cast and crew. And to have it end up at HBO is my dream come true. HBO has always been so supportive of my creative work. It’s a perfect outcome.”

The short, an HBO Short Film Presentation, is executive produced by Dunham and Konner via A Casual Romance and Priority Pictures’ Karen J. Lauder. Stacey Reiss produces.