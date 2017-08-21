BBC One has set 60-minute entertainment special Harry Styles At The BBC for this fall. The One Direction singer branched out as a solo artist earlier this year and will perform tracks from his first album. Styles also recently made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s epic Dunkirk, and will discuss his burgeoning screen career with BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw. The show will be filmed in front of a live studio audience in Manchester later this month. A BBC Studios production, it follows in the footsteps of such music specials as 2015’s Adele At The BBC which was nominated for a Best Entertainment Programme BAFTA. BBC Worldwide is the international distributor.

Harper Collins Digital content studio Omnia Media has optioned the rights to Sarong Party Girls with a view to adapting it into a one-hour comedy/drama series. Written by New York-based, Singaporean author and journalist Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan, the book topped The Straits Times bestsellers list for 28 consecutive weeks this year. It centers on Jazzy, a young woman whose main goal is to party, and marry an expat, in order to escape her routine lifestyle. As she fervently pursues her quest, the bombastic yet vulnerable gold-digger reveals the contentious gender politics and class tensions beneath the shiny exterior of Singapore’s glamorous nightclubs and busy streets. Sarong Party Girls was published in July 2016 by HarperCollins and has been distributed throughout Asia and North America. Omnia Media’s current slate includes digital kids series Kings Of Atlantis.