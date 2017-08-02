Seven lead members of the original West End company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are set to reprise on Broadway when preview performances begin at the Lyric Theatre next March. The official opening at the renovated theater is slated for April 22, 2018. Broadway bound are Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). They’re appearing with the support of Actors’ Equity Association.

They will be joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey LaBrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters. The cast will also include four children who will alternate two roles.

“We have assembled an extraordinary cast for Broadway,” said director John Tiffany. “Our Cursed Child family is growing with 28 brilliant new actors bringing their unique talents to our production.”

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinée and evening) or on consecutive evenings.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

The show has won 22 major theater awards in the UK and is the most awarded production in the history of Britain’s Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards earlier this year, including Best New Play and Best Director. It’s produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.