Loyal fans of Hannibal will be happy to hear that the revival of the NBC canceled series is coming closer to reality. Executive producers of the show Martha De Laurentiis and Bryan Fuller took to Twitter and posted a photo of the two of them posing with a Hannibal doll captioned “Meeting of the minds,” leading us to believe the duo met to talk shop about the cult psychological thriller.

A couple of days before, Fuller, who is currently serving as the EP of American Gods, tweeted that conversations had started about the revival after fans tweeted him with questions about it. As he pointed out in the tweet, they couldn’t start those conversations until two years after the season 3 finale.

Conversations couldn't start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time. — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) August 9, 2017

With De Laurentiis’ tweet, it seems as though there is finally some movement on a possible season 4 which will certainly be music to the ears of the diehard Hannibal fanbase.

Hannibal starred Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen and was based on Thomas Harris novels that followed the relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Dancy) and the titular Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mikkelsen), a cunning forensic psychiatrist. In June 2015, NBC confirmed that it would not be picking up the series for a fourth season.