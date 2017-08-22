Andy Serkis’ directorial debut Breathe, the period drama starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, has been tapped as the Centerpiece film at this year’s Hamptons Film Festival. The fest, celebrating its 25th anniversary, runs October 5-9 in East Hampton, NY and this morning took the covers off the first part of its lineup. Its the U.S. premiere for Breathe, which will have its world bow October 4 as the opening-night film of the London Film Festival.

Other pics revealed today include Rob Reiner’s LBJ, starring Woody Harrelson, with Reiner the subject of one of the fest’s “A Conversation With…” presentations. Cannes Palme d’Or winner The Square, Ai Weiwei’s Human Flow, the Alan Cumming-starrer After Louie, Alexander Moors’ The Yellow Birds and Atsuko Hirayanagi’s Oh Lucy! also have secured spots.

Breathe tells the true story about the adventurous and charismatic Robin Cavendish (Garfield), who has his whole life ahead of him when he is paralyzed by polio at age 28 and given just months to live. Against all advice, his wife Diana (Foy) brings him home from the hospital and with devotion and witty determination encourages him to lead a long and fulfilled life. William Nicholson penned the script, and the film will play on Sunday, October 8 as the Sunday Centerpiece with Serkis scheduled to be in attendance.

Also this year, Julie Andrews will receive the fest’s Lifetime Achievement Award along with a screening of Victor/Victoria on October 7, followed by a conversation with Andrews and Alec Baldwin.

Fest passes go on sale September 5.