EXCLUSIVE: With cyber-hacking such a critical topic across the county and especially in the entertainment industry with HBO the latest to be victimized, The Hacker is Watching at 20th Century Fox just got UK-based screenwriter/director Julian Simpson (Dr. Who) signed on to pen the cyber-thriller.

The Hacker is Watching is based on a 2012 GQ investigative article written by David Kushner about the origins, causes, and cycles of cyber hacks and the countermeasures of cybersecurity involvement. The thriller will focus on a computer hacker who uses webcams to spy on university students. It will be produced by Color Force, the production company founded by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (The Hunger Games, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, Where’d You Go Bernadette).

Simpson is a deft writer/director whose credits include Dr. Who, MI-5 (the television series), Superstorm, and New Tricks. He is repped by ICM Partners in the U.S. and Sean Gascoine at United Agents in the U.K.