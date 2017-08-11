EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s drama series Gypsy will not be returning for a second season. I have learned that the internet TV network has opted not to proceed with a second installment of the psychological thriller starring Naomi Watts. Netflix declined comment.

The development is somewhat surprising because Netflix had been in conversations with the producers about a second season and the cancellation decision comes after a writers room had been up and running for four weeks, working on storylines and scripts for Season 2.

Gypsy, which marked Oscar nominee Watts’ first starring TV series role, hailed from Universal Television, Working Title and writer Lisa Rubin. It debuted on June 30 to mostly not favorable reviews. Gypsy‘s cancellation comes just as Netflix renewed another new series that launched at the same time as Gypsy, women’s wrestling comedy GLOW. The streaming network also has renewed the other new drama series to launch in the first half of 2017, Marvel’s Iron Fist and 13 Reasons Why.

Gypsy centered around Jean Holloway (Watts), a Manhattan therapist with a seemingly picturesque life who begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients’ lives. As the borders of Jean’s professional life and personal fantasies become blurred, she descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds. The cast also included Billy Crudup as Jean’s husband, Michael, and Sophie Cookson, Lucy Boynton and Karl Glusman, who played three of Jean’s patients. Liza Chasin, Rubin, Watts and Rudd Simmons executive produced.