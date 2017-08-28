While Game Of Thrones ended its 7th season on Sunday night, Kit Harington fans won’t have to wait too long to see him in action again. BBC One has released first-look images and a teaser (see below) for Gunpowder, the 17th-century set Guy Fawkes-inspired thriller that also stars Liv Tyler, Mark Gatiss, Peter Mullan, Tom Cullen, Edward Holcroft, Shaun Dooley and Robert Emms. It will have a Saturday night slot beginning this fall, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

The three-part historical drama follows the story of the Gunpowder Plot, the 1605 attempt by a group of provincial English Catholics to blow up the House of Lords and kill King James I in order to help restore a Catholic to the throne. The plot was foiled on November 5 that year when authorities at Westminster Palace found Fawkes guarding the explosives. Brits still celebrate Guy Fawkes Night every year with bonfires and fireworks.

While he played a pivotal role, Fawkes did not devise the plan. The man who dreamed it up and was its driving force was Robert Catesby (Harington), a 30-year old Warwickshire gentleman and committed Catholic at a time when Protestant England persecuted the church’s members relentlessly. Harington has previously revealed that he is directly descended from Catesby.

The series is written by Ronan Bennett, directed by J Blakeson and produced by Kudos in association with Thriker Films for BBC One. Executive producers are Ollie Madden for Kudos and Matthew Read for the BBC. Harington and Daniel West are co-executive Producers for Thriker Films.

Gunpowder will be distributed by Endemol Shine International.

Autumn is coming… Kit Harington stars as Robert Catesby in our new 3-part drama #Gunpowder. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/3tWHBwcZbs — BBC One (@BBCOne) August 28, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js